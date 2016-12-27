

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Two men are dead after a collision involving several vehicles late last night in Pickering.

It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at Taunton and Altona roads.

According to Durham Regional Police, a silver Honda Accord was travelling westbound on Taunton Road in the passing lane.

Witnesses told police that the vehicle drifted over into the eastbound lane, colliding with a grey Toyota Corolla which in turn, collided with an eastbound Honda Civic in the next lane.

A fourth vehicle then collided with one of the others in a minor secondary collision, police said.

Two drivers – a 21-year-old man from Ajax and a 35-year-old Stouffville man – were both pronounced dead following the collision, police said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Durham police are investigating the collision. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact Durham police.