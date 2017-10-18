Two men charged with trying to hire hitman in London, Ont
A London Police Service cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 12:25PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 18, 2017 12:36PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Police say two men -- including a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club -- are charged in a murder-for-hire investigation.
London, Ont., police say the men are alleged to have attempted to hire someone to commit a murder.
They say no one was injured and the investigation is continuing.
A 41-year-old London man, who police say is a member of the London chapter of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, is charged with counselling to commit an indictable offence.
A 30-year-old London man is charged with possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm and knowingly manufacturing or transferring a firearm or ammunition.
Police say both men were expected to appear in court on Wednesday.