

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two men are now facing charges in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy at an East York playground over the weekend.

Police in Toronto were called to the playground of Stan Wadlow Park, near Cosburn and Woodbine avenues, shortly before 9 p.m. on Saturday for a reported stabbing in the area.

When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Isaiah Witt without vital signs.

He was rushed to a hospital’s trauma centre where he later died.

According to police, the teen, who attended nearby Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts, was with another teen when they were confronted by a group of people.

Both were stabbed during the confrontation, police say.

The second victim suffered serious injuries and was treated in hospital.

On Tuesday, police confirmed that two men had been charged, although at one point, as many as four people were arrested and questioned.

Details on the charges or identities of those accused are expected to be provided by authorities later today.