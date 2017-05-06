

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





Toronto police say a search of a home in North York this week yielded a loaded handgun, cocaine, marijuana and anxiety pills, and two men are now facing charges.

Police say they executed a search warrant in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Wednesday.

Inside the residence, police allegedly found 36 grams of cocaine, 150 grams of marijuana and 134 Alprazolam pills. Alprazolam is used to treat specific anxiety disorders.

At the time of the search, police say two men were in a vehicle near the home.

Police stopped the vehicle and searched it.

They allegedly found a loaded .45 calibre handgun in the car. Its serial number had been altered, police say.

A suspect identified as 22-year-old Christopher Reyes of Toronto was charged 13 offences including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a firearm obtained by crime and careless transport of a firearm.

A suspect identified as 23-year-old Kevin Leung of Toronto was charged with seven offences including possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, occupy a motor vehicle with a firearm and careless transport of a firearm.

Both are scheduled to appear in court at Finch Avenue West on May 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-3303, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).