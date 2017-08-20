

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two males were rushed to hospital this morning with serious injuries after a stabbing in Parkdale.

It happened inside an apartment building on Tyndall Avenue, near King and Dufferin streets, at around 2:30 a.m.

Toronto paramedics say two males, who were both stabbed, were transported from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment.

The ages of the victims have not been released.

Police say no arrests have been made and investigators have not provided any information about possible suspects.

Officers are on scene investigating.