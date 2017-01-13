Featured
Two males facing multiple charges after teen held against will at Vaughan motel
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 4:49PM EST
Two males are facing several charges including assault and human trafficking after police were called to a motel in Vaughan on Thursday.
Police responded to a call from a motel on Applewood Crescent in the Highway 7 and Highway 400 area around 11 p.m.
According to investigators, officers then located a 19-year-old female victim who had been assaulted and was at the motel for prostitution against her will.
The two suspects were identified after police attended a nearby hotel in the Highway 7 and Costa Road area and entered a room where the suspects were believed to be.
The suspects were not in the room but were located in a taxi nearby where police took them into custody.
Police said that a loaded semi-automatic handgun was also seized during the arrest.
Adrian Scott, 22, of Toronto is facing 14 charges and a 17-year-old teen from Mississauga is facing 15 charges.
Both suspects are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13 in Newmarket for a bail hearing.
