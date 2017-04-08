

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





Toronto paramedics say a woman in her 60s is in life-threatening condition and a girl in her late teens is in serious condition after they were stabbed in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Saturday night.

Toronto police say they were called to Dowling Avenue and Glenavon Road, south of King Street West sometime after 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Paramedics said the woman in her 60s suffered a stab wound to the torso, while the girl in her late teens suffered a stab wound to her neck.

Both were taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said they were searching the area but no suspect information was immediately available.