

Codi Wilson , CTV News Toronto





Two eastbound express lanes have reopened on Highway 401 in Port Union following two separate crashes early this morning.

Durham Regional Police told CP24 Wednesday morning that officers had been following up on a missing persons report in the Port Union area when they were called to a collision involving a tractor-trailer on Highway 401 at Port Union Road.

While on scene, a police cruiser was struck by an SUV driving by.

Police say the SUV then pushed the cruiser into a K9 vehicle but fortunately no officers were inside either vehicle at the time.

No officers were injured but the female driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The male driver of the tractor-trailer also sustained injuries but his condition is not known at this time.

Police remain on scene.