Featured
Two dead, two unaccounted for after fire near Peterborough
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:29PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 24, 2016 9:55PM EST
Two members of the same family are dead and two others are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a home east of Peterborough early Saturday.
Fire crews were called to the McCrackens Landing area of Stoney Lake at around 4 a.m.
Two family members were found dead inside the home, while two other family members remain unaccounted for, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Saturday evening.
Two pets also perished in the fire, police said.
Police said emergency responders are still searching the wreckage of the home.
The family has not yet been identified.
The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the deadly blaze.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two dead, two unaccounted for after fire near Peterborough
- Alleged 'sloppy would-be burglar' arrested in Barrie, police say
- Man dies in hospital after being found with chest trauma in Toronto building
- What’s open and closed around the GTA on Christmas Day
- Six hundred rats taken from apartment in North Bay to be put up for adoption