

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Two people are dead and another person has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday morning, police confirm.

Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle veered off the roadway and slammed into some trees on Lakeshore Road near Avonhead Road at around 2:45 a.m.

Paramedics transported one person to hospital in serious condition following the crash.

The other two victims were pronounced dead on scene.

Police are working to determine what led up to the deadly crash.