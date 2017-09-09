Two dead, one in hospital after single-vehicle crash in Mississauga
Emergency workers are shown at the scene of a fatal single-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, September 9, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 9, 2017 9:18AM EDT
Two people are dead and another person has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Mississauga early Saturday morning, police confirm.
Reports from the scene indicate that the vehicle veered off the roadway and slammed into some trees on Lakeshore Road near Avonhead Road at around 2:45 a.m.
Paramedics transported one person to hospital in serious condition following the crash.
The other two victims were pronounced dead on scene.
Police are working to determine what led up to the deadly crash.