Two people have been pronounced dead following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Port Hope on Thursday night.

Ontario Provincial Police say a tractor trailer was travelling eastbound near County Road 28 at around 10 p.m. when it collided with two other eastbound vehicles, resulting in a fire.

The highway was initially closed in both directions between Toronto Road in Port Hope and Burnham Street in Cobourg, however the westbound lanes were reopened early Friday morning after smoke that had caused poor visibility in the area dissipated.

The eastbound lanes remain closed at County Road 28.

Police are still working to determine what caused the truck to crash into the two vehicles.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are currently on scene and are expected to remain there for several hours.

It remains unclear whether the road will have to be repaved due to damage from the fire, OPP say.