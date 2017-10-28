

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police fatally shot a man inside the emergency room of Northumberland Hills Hospital on Friday night after an elderly woman was found with a fatal gunshot wound to her head inside that same room, the Special Investigations Unit confirms.

According to SIU spokesperson Jon Ansell, police were called to the scene late Friday night after nurses walked into an ER room and saw the woman’s injuries.

The man, who was 70-years-old, remained in the room following the apparent shooting.

The SIU says two officers from the Cobourg Police Service arrived on scene a short time later and had some sort of interaction with the man.

During that interaction, the SIU says that both officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck.

He was later pronounced dead on scene.

“A gunshot was heard. The nursing staff walked in and saw that the female had a head wound and was in dire need of quick attention,” Ansell told CP24 at the scene. “Because there was a gunshot the police were called and they entered the room where the male remained. Shots were fired at that time.”

The SIU says that the body of a 76-year-old woman was also located at the scene.

According to Ansell, the SIU is probing the shooting of the man while Ontario Provincial Police are conducting a separate investigation into the shooting death of the woman.

Meanwhile, emergency room patients are being re-directed to other area hospitals in order to allow both investigations to take place.

“Our staff and physicians are trained to deal with weapon-related situations. While we hope that we never need to use this training, it proved very beneficial tonight,” Linda Davis, the president and CEO of Northumberland Hills Hospital, said in a statement issued early Saturday morning. “I want to thank our staff and our local police services for their fast and professional response. NHH’s Employee Assistance Provider is on site providing support to staff.”

The hospital did not provide any information about the incident itself, citing the ongoing SIU investigation, but did say that the scene is now secure and that all patients and staff are safe.

The SIU has assigned six investigators and two forensic investigators to the case.