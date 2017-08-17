

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people were critically injured after a taxi and a transport truck collided in Brampton this morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near Dixie Road and Queen Street East at around 5:10 a.m.

Peel Paramedics say two passengers in the back seat of the cab were rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the taxi went to a local hospital with minor injuries and the transport truck driver was uninjured.

Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.