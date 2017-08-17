Two critically injured after transport truck rear-ends taxi in Brampton
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, August 17, 2017 6:12AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 17, 2017 1:02PM EDT
Two people were critically injured after a taxi and a transport truck collided in Brampton this morning.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near Dixie Road and Queen Street East at around 5:10 a.m.
Witnesses at the scene said it appeared as though the truck rear-ended the cab at a high rate of speed.
Peel Paramedics say two passengers in the back seat of the cab, identified as a man and a woman in their 40s, were rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the taxi went to a local hospital with minor injuries and the transport truck driver was uninjured.
Roads are closed in the area as police investigate.