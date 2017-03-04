Featured
Two children rushed to hospital after being hit by vehicle in North York
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 10:55AM EST
Two children were rushed to hospital, one via emergency run, after they were struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday morning, police say.
It happened in the intersection of Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive, which is near Jane Street.
The nature and severity of the injuries to the victims are not immediately clear.
Sheppard Avenue West is closed from Jane Street to Yatescastle Drive to allow for a investigation.
Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.
