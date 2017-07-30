

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





The OPP say they have charged two residents of Bolton with second-degree murder after a Toronto man was stabbed to death on Saturday morning.

Police were called to a gas station at the corner of Highway 50 and Ellwood Drive at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man who was stabbed.

They arrived to find 36-year-old Alexander Lemon of Toronto suffering from several stab wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Officers said Saturday they were looking to speak to four people — two men and two women — in relation to the incident.

On Sunday, suspects identified as Connor Sharpe, 21, and Venezia Maggiore, 22, were both charged with second-degree murder.

They are both expected to appear in court in Orangeville on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241.