

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified two Brampton men who are facing charges in relation to the alleged discovery of a drug lab in Mississauga on Thursday night.

Officials executed search warrants at several properties in the area of Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road, including a commercial business on Hensall Circle, in connection with the investigation.

Upon arrival at the business, investigators said they located and dismantled an “illegal production laboratory.” Officers were seen clothed in hazmat suits at the scene as they bagged evidence.

Police said a large quantity of pills believed to be Xanax, powered substances and items used to manufacture the pills were seized.

Speaking at the scene, nearby residents said the investigation was “very concerning.”

“There’s a lot of children in this complex so if anything had happened, fire-wise or that, it’s concerning,” resident Fiona Garrard told CP24 on Thursday.

Peel Regional Police have arrested two suspects – identified as 31-year-old Jermelle Bahadosingh and 28-year-old Quincey Ighalo-Osayande – in connection with the investigation.

Both suspects are facing charges including production of a controlled substance.

Bahadosingh and Ighalo-Osayande appeared in court for a bail hearing on Friday.

Police said there is no concern for public safety.