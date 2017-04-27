

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A TTC worker is being credited with coming to the aid of a distressed person who jumped onto the subway tracks at Dundas Station on Wednesday morning.

According to TTC Spokesperson Stuart Green, the longtime employee was working at a fare gate outside the collector booth at around 10:30 a.m. when he saw a man in obvious signs of distress.

Green said that man proceeded to walk straight onto the platform and then jumped onto the tracks.

At that point, the TTC immediately cut power to the station to ensure the man’s safety.

Green says the worker then sat down on the edge of the platform to calm the man and coax him off the tracks.

Discussing the incident at the beginning of a city council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Tory said he was proud of the TTC worker’s actions.

“He went to the platform, he sat down on the edge and he began talking to the man on the tracks telling him to be strong, encouraging the other people on the platform to tell him to be strong and eventually helping him off the tracks,” Tory said. “He helped someone at what clearly seemed to be one of their lowest points and I am just glad that he was there.”

Tory said that he is not sure whether most people would have had the ability to act with the same urgency and compassion that the TTC worker did.

“I am just proud that we live in a city where people are ready to help and that they help wherever they can and in whatever way we can,” he said.

The TTC says that paramedics and police took over after the worker coaxed the man back onto the platform.

Subway service then resumed a short time later.