

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 50-year-old TTC worker succumbed to his injuries one week after he was pinned by two vehicles at the TTC Scarborough RT Yard.

The incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 1 in the area of McCowan and Ellesmere roads.

Following the incident, Toronto Paramedics said the worker’s injuries were “very serious” as he was pinned by a vehicle and a train.

The victim – identified as Tom Dedes – was rushed to hospital after the industrial accident where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Dedes had worked for the transit agency for 18 years most recently as a subway track maintenance employee, according to the TTC.

In a news release issued on Monday, the TTC said Dedes and his co-workers were “off-loading equipment” from a TTC pickup truck onto a workcar at the TTC yard.

“When the workcar was finished being loaded, it moved off under the power of a locomotive,” the news release said. “There is no traction power rail where the workcar was situated.”

“Tom was positioned between the pickup truck and the workcar when the tail swing of the workcar struck and pinned Tom against the pickup truck, causing significant internal injuries.”

TTC spokesperson Andy Byford said the transit agency is mourning the loss of their co-worker.

“On behalf of the entire TTC family, I send my deepest condolences to Tom’s parents and his partner, Gina, at this very difficult time,” he said. “Our thoughts are also with Tom’s co-workers as we all come to terms with this tragic and shocking event.”

As well, Mayor John Tory said “on behalf of all Toronto residents, I want to extend condolences to the family of Tom Dedes” in a statement released on Monday.

“The City will make sure we understand what happened and will take whatever steps we can to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.”

Investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the TTC.