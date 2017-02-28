

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto court will hear arguments today over whether TTC employees should be subject to random drug and alcohol testing, a policy which was supposed to be implemented by the transit agency on March 1.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents more than 10,000 TTC workers, has filed an injunction over the TTC’s Fitness for Duty policy and the case will be headed to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto today.

The random testing, which will affect 20 per cent of all TTC employees in “safety sensitive” positions, was approved by the TTC board at a meeting on Nov. 30.

The TTC says a third-party will generate a random list of employees and staff members who are selected will have to submit to a breathalyzer for alcohol and provide a saliva sample for drug testing.

Under the transit agency’s previous policy, only new employees were subjected to drug and alcohol testing. The TTC was also able to test active employees when there was “reasonable cause.”

In a factum submitted ahead of this week’s hearing, the TTC said there have been 291 documented incidents where workplace safety concerns arose in connection with employees. In 141 of those incidents, the TTC suspected or confirmed that alcohol or drug use was a factor.

“Between 2010 and the present, over 11,000 drug and alcohol tests have been conducted. The results of those tests, as well as accident and other evidence, indicates that drug and alcohol continues to be a significant problem for the TTC, a threat to its safe operation and to the safety of the public,” the factum read.

The TTC went on to say that between October 2010 and December 2016, at least 15 transit operators were charged with impaired driving. During that same time frame, the TTC says they received 45 reports of TTC employees using and or trafficking drugs or using alcohol while at work.

“There is also a strong body of empirical evidence demonstrating that random testing reduced the risk of workplace accidents and injuries," the TTC's factum read.

The TTC had initially said random drug and alcohol testing would come into effect on March 1 but that date has been pushed back to April 1 due to the injunction application.