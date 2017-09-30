TTC service, road closures, exhibit locations for 2017 Nuit Blanche
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, September 30, 2017 8:43AM EDT
Line 1 and Line 2 of the TTC subway will stay open all night for Nuit Blanche on Saturday through Sunday but some road closures will be in effect in the downtown area.
The annual all-night art festival – beginning at 6:58 p.m. on Saturday and ending at sunrise on Sunday – will feature 90 contemporary art projects created by more than 350 artists.
“Arts and culture are the heart and soul of a great city, a universal creative language that brings people together and creates a real sense of community,” Mayor John Tory said in a news release issued on Friday. “I encourage Toronto residents from across the city to take part in this celebration of art.”
There are four general exhibition areas throughout the city this year, each with their own theme.
- “Taking to the Streets” at Queen’s Park and University of Toronto
- “Calculating Upon the Unforeseen” along Dundas Street from the Art Gallery of Ontario to Yonge-Dundas Square
- “Life on Neebahgeezie; A Luminous Engagement” on Bay Street between Queen Street and King Street
- “Monument to the Century of Revolutions” at Nathan Phillips Square
In the areas of these exhibits several TTC accommodations and road closures will be implemented.
Road closures
There will be a few major road closures in the downtown core to accommodate the all-night art event.
- Queen’s Park Crescent will be closed from Bloor Street West to College Street from Saturday at 3 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
- Bay Street will be closed from Dundas Street West to Front Street West from Saturday at 8 a.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
- Queen Street West will be closed from Yonge Street to University Avenue from Saturday at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.
Toronto police said motorists can expect delays in surrounding areas during these times as well.
TTC service
The TTC will stay open all night on Line 1 and 2 for spectators of Nuit Blanche.
The transit agency said subway trains will be running every 10-15 minutes on both lines between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday.
As well, group passes for the day will be extended to end at 9 a.m. on Sunday as opposed to 5:30 a.m.
There will also be increased service on the follow surface routes in and around Nuit Blanche on Saturday night.
- 509 Harbourfront
- 510 Spadina
- 307 Bathurst
- 29 Dufferin
- 196 York University Rocket
However, there will be diversions on the following surface routes to accommodate the all-night event.
- 501/301 Queen
- 5 Avenue Road
- 6 Bay
- 72 Pape
- 94 Wellesley
All other TTC routes will run as per normal schedule.
GO Transit service
- Two special homebound train trips will run in the early hours of Sunday in addition to regular service on Saturday and Sunday
- There will be connections to bus Route 18 for the special trains at Aldershot for Hamilton customers
- There will be a special homebound trip in the early hours of Sunday on the Barrie line
- Special service will run along the Milton, Kitchener and Stouffville lines, with one Toronto-bound trip in the early evening of September 30 and one homebound trip in the early hours of October 1
- Kitchener line service will run between Georgetown GO and Union, with bus connections to Kitchener, Guelph and Acton