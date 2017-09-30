

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Line 1 and Line 2 of the TTC subway will stay open all night for Nuit Blanche on Saturday through Sunday but some road closures will be in effect in the downtown area.

The annual all-night art festival – beginning at 6:58 p.m. on Saturday and ending at sunrise on Sunday – will feature 90 contemporary art projects created by more than 350 artists.

“Arts and culture are the heart and soul of a great city, a universal creative language that brings people together and creates a real sense of community,” Mayor John Tory said in a news release issued on Friday. “I encourage Toronto residents from across the city to take part in this celebration of art.”

There are four general exhibition areas throughout the city this year, each with their own theme.

“Taking to the Streets” at Queen’s Park and University of Toronto

“Calculating Upon the Unforeseen” along Dundas Street from the Art Gallery of Ontario to Yonge-Dundas Square

“Life on Neebahgeezie; A Luminous Engagement” on Bay Street between Queen Street and King Street

“Monument to the Century of Revolutions” at Nathan Phillips Square

In the areas of these exhibits several TTC accommodations and road closures will be implemented.

Road closures

There will be a few major road closures in the downtown core to accommodate the all-night art event.

Queen’s Park Crescent will be closed from Bloor Street West to College Street from Saturday at 3 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.

Bay Street will be closed from Dundas Street West to Front Street West from Saturday at 8 a.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.

Queen Street West will be closed from Yonge Street to University Avenue from Saturday at 6:30 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m.

Toronto police said motorists can expect delays in surrounding areas during these times as well.

TTC service

The TTC will stay open all night on Line 1 and 2 for spectators of Nuit Blanche.

The transit agency said subway trains will be running every 10-15 minutes on both lines between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday.

As well, group passes for the day will be extended to end at 9 a.m. on Sunday as opposed to 5:30 a.m.

There will also be increased service on the follow surface routes in and around Nuit Blanche on Saturday night.

509 Harbourfront

510 Spadina

307 Bathurst

29 Dufferin

196 York University Rocket

However, there will be diversions on the following surface routes to accommodate the all-night event.

501/301 Queen

5 Avenue Road

6 Bay

72 Pape

94 Wellesley

All other TTC routes will run as per normal schedule.

GO Transit service