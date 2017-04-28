

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





More than two-thirds of the articulated buses pulled from service amid a safety concern on Thursday night have been fixed and are back picking up commuters, the TTC says.

On Thursday night the TTC took its entire fleet of 153 articulated buses off the roads after a software error caused one of the vehicles to inexplicably speed up as the operator returned it to a storage yard in Scarborough.

“Our maintenance folks were doing some work on our articulated buses and discovered what essentially amounts to an unexpected acceleration of the bus,” TTC spokesperson Brad Ross told CP24 at the time. “So whether in drive or park, it would suddenly jack rabbit forward in what we call full throttle.”

Following the removal of the vehicles from service, TTC crews worked through the night to apply a software fix on them that will prevent the issue from occurring again.

In a message posted to Twitter at around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Ross confirmed that more than 100 of busses are now back in service and that “normal service” has resumed on all routes.

TTC officials previously told CP24 that all of the buses would likely be back in service by sometime this afternoon.

The articulated buses operate on several routes across the city -- Bathurst, Dufferin, Finch West, Sheppard East, Steeles Express and Keele.