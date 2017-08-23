

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A TTC bus operator is facing charges, including careless driving, after a 71-year-old woman was killed in Scarborough last month.

The incident happened at around 10:55 a.m. on July 18.

Police previously said that a TTC bus stopped on Eglinton Avenue, west of Midland Avenue, to drop off passengers. The woman was leaving the bus as the operator pulled away, according to investigators. The woman fell and was struck by the bus.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The TTC operator, a 58-year-old Markham man is charged with careless driving and starting from a stopped position not in safety.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.