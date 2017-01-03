Featured
Trump threatens to slap tax on GM for importing cars to U.S. from Mexico
This May 5, 2011 file photo shows the General Motors headquarters in Detroit. (AP /Paul Sancya)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 2:14PM EST
DETROIT - In another tweet targeting a U.S. company, President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to slap a tax on General Motors for importing compact cars to the U.S. from Mexico.
But GM makes the vast majority of compact Chevrolet Cruzes in Lordstown, Ohio, near Cleveland.
Trump tweeted early Tuesday that GM is sending Mexican-made Cruzes to the U.S. tax-free. He told GM to stop or pay a big border tax.
GM saw the tweet and is formulating a response.
Shares of GM fell 0.4 per cent to $34.70 in premarket trading after the tweet.
Last year Trump threatened to tax Ford, which plans to shift production of the compact Focus to Mexico. Jobs at the U.S. factory that makes Focuses would be preserved because the plant would get a new pickup and SUV.
