Trump sign taken down from downtown Toronto hotel
Crews are seen removing the Trump sign from a hotel in downtown Toronto. (CP24)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 3:06PM EDT
TORONTO -- The "Trump" sign is no longer on the Trump International Hotel and Tower in downtown Toronto.
Workers removed the sign from the 65-storey tower Tuesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump never owned the building, but the Trump Organization ran the hotel and licensed his name to it.
The building's owner, JCF Capital, announced a deal last month that would see the U.S. president's name removed from the property.
It's unclear when the name will be changed, and the company's website still lists the property as bearing the Trump name.
Trump-branded properties, including a recently opened tower in Vancouver, have been the target of protesters angry about the U.S. president's policies.
