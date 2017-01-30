

Joanna Smith, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- All of Canada is nursing a broken heart in solidarity with the country's Muslim community following a deadly terrorist attack at a mosque in Quebec City, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

First in French and then in English, a solemn Trudeau delivered a heartfelt statement in the House of Commons -- shortly after Parliament resumed following the Christmas break -- to address what he called "a despicable act of terror."

"To the more than 1 million Canadians who profess the Muslim faith, I want to say directly: we are with you; 36 million hearts are breaking with yours," Trudeau said.

The prime minister then delivered a message of inclusion that, given the broader context of U.S. President Donald Trump's newly imposed immigration ban on people coming from Muslim-majority countries, took on a deeper meaning.

"Know that we value you, that you enrich our shared country in immeasurable ways. It is your home," he said.

"Last night's horrible crime against the Muslim community was an act of terror committed against Canada and against all Canadians. We will grieve with you, we will defend you, we will love you and we will stand with you."

Other party leaders also addressed the Commons.

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose said the attack struck at a basic Canadian freedom: the right to practise one's faith, "to worship without fear." NDP Leader Tom Mulcair said Canadians stand with their Muslim brothers and sisters.

Green party Leader Elizabeth May also urged solidarity. "Today," she said, "we are all Muslims."

Six people between the ages of 35 and 70 were killed in the bloody massacre that took place Sunday at the Centre culturel islamique de Quebec mosque in Quebec City's Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

At least 12 other people were taken to hospital, two of whom were in critical condition, said the Centre Hospitalier Universite Laval. Police had two people in custody Sunday night, but by midday Monday were describing one of them as a witness.

U.S. President Donald Trump also spoke to Trudeau by phone Monday to offer his condolences to all Canadians in the wake of the deaths. White House spokesman Sean Spicer characterized it as a "vicious attack."

"This is another senseless act of violence that cannot be tolerated," Spicer told the daily briefing Monday as he described the conversation between the two leaders.

"Prime Minister Trudeau was extremely appreciative. He was also cautious to draw conclusions on the motives at this stage in the investigation. And the president shared those thoughts."

Later Monday, Trudeau was to travel to Quebec City, accompanied by his fellow political leaders -- a rare show of cross-partisan unity that illustrated the magnitude of the tragedy.

Before long, however, solemnity and sincerity gave way to politics as usual.

Ambrose eventually asked what Trudeau was doing to protect Canadian jobs, and how he could focus on that priority while being grilled by the ethics commissioner over his use of a private aircraft while on vacation with the Aga Khan.

Mulcair pressed Trudeau for a stronger reaction to the U.S. immigration ban, an issue that the Liberal government has been gingerly navigating as they promote welcoming newcomers without going so far as to condemn Trump.

"I will always defend Canadian values," Trudeau said.

Before question period, Liberal cabinet ministers were spinning questions about Trump into answers about a positive message of inclusion -- a strategy described by International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

"I think it is very troubling to see that in different countries around the world, there is this intolerance and we want to act in a positive way," Bibeau said.

"We want to share Canadian values. We want to demonstrate why it is important to live together and to be inclusive so we want to have a positive way of seeing these things."

As to why Canada would not go further, as German Chancellor Angela Merkel has done, Bibeau said: "Because Canada is Canada."

Conservative MP Sylvie Boucher, who represents a riding in the Quebec City area, had tears in her eyes as she described her reaction to the attack.

"We always imagine that it is very far away from us, but it is very close," said Boucher, who described speaking to her daughters before leaving for Ottawa, telling them to share a positive message with their Muslim friends.

"Tell them the door will always be open."

Omar Alghabra, the parliamentary secretary to the foreign affairs minister, said his own story of coming to Canada from Syria should serve as an example of what welcoming others can bring to a country.

"It shows how together we have built a unique society and how we are prospering together," said Alghabra, whose role as parliamentary secretary is focused on consular affairs.

"It's when you give individuals the opportunity to live in dignity, that's not only when they lift up themselves, but they lift the community they live within."