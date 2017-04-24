

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A pickup truck that may have been involved in a hit-and-run in midtown Toronto Sunday night has been located by police.

Police said witness accounts of the collision led them to a vehicle. Investigators are now trying to determine if the truck is in fact linked to the crime scene.

The crash happened at around 8:45 p.m. on Yonge Street near Erskine Avenue, a few blocks north of Eglinton Avenue.

According to investigators, a pickup truck attempted to make “an abrupt left turn” onto Erskine when it T-boned a northbound motorcycle.

A 54-year-old man and his 16-year-old girl riding the motorcycle were initially transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries but Const. Clint Stibbe confirmed Monday that their conditions have since been upgraded to serious.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Stibbe said the man and girl are related but would not say how.

“The person that was operating the vehicle involved in the collision had a responsibility to stop and assist those individuals and unfortunately what they did is essentially left them on the road to fend for themselves,” Stibbe said.

“There’s a responsibility not only for us as drivers but us as a society to take care of each other and this is an example of somebody who is essentially looking out for themselves and not for the injured around them.”

The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was located Monday in North York, near Hwy. 401 and Yonge Street, but police say that they are still looking for the suspected driver.