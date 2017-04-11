

Sandie Benitah , CTV Toronto





A truck carrying cement blocks flipped over on Highway 400 Tuesday afternoon, wreaking havoc on northbound traffic.

The rollover happened just before 1:30 p.m., strewing cement blocks and debris across the northbound lanes.

Police have closed all northbound lanes just north of Highway 88 in Bradford East Gwillimbury so that crews can clean up the mess.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the traffic back-up stretched to about 10 kilometres behind the accident scene. Traffic will be stuck “for a while”, he said, though he couldn’t say how long it would take to reopen the highway.

No one was injured in the rollover.