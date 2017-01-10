

Codi Wilson and Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A winter weather travel advisory remains in effect for Toronto and parts of the GTA Tuesday.

Snow flurries are expected to change to rain and potentially freezing rain this evening as temperatures rise to 4 C from – 3 C.

“Snow will change to rain near noon over extreme southwestern Ontario, and late this afternoon over the Greater Toronto Area,” an advisory from Environement Canada reads. “Brief freezing rain is possible in some areas during the changeover from snow to rain.”

The city’s winter operations department has deployed dozens of salting trucks across Toronto as of Tuesday morning. They said three rounds of salt have since been applied to expressways, arterial and collector roads since 4 a.m. and the salting is expected to continue through to 5 p.m.

“There may be a significant impact to the morning commute and possibly the afternoon one as well for regions where the change to rain occurs later,” the agency said. “Untreated roads may become snow covered and slippery.”

According to Environment Canada, about 10 centimetres of snow has been accumulated, with blowing snow expected to pick up along with wind gusts. Between five and 10 millimetres of rain is expected to fall tonight.

The sloppy precipitation will be accompanied by wind gusts likely reaching 80 km/h. Winds are expected to pick up to 90 km/h in regions near Lake Huron and Lake Erie, where a wind warning is currently in effect, Environment Canada said.

Approximately 15 per cent of departing flights at Pearson International Airport have been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway were briefly closed this afternoon after report of multiple cars spinning out on the highway. All lanes were reopened after salt was reapplied to the roadway. It’s unclear if anyone was injured as a result.

York Regional Police also tweeted that 40 weather-related collisions have occurred in York Region as of this afternoon. They urge drivers to slow down and “leave extra space” between vehicles when travelling on wet or snowy roadways.