

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Student Transportation Group says contingency plans are in place to deal with a possible school bus driver shortage when school starts next week.

In a news release issued Monday, the TSTG said 99 per cent of bus routes have a driver assigned but that two carriers, Stock Transportation and Sharp Bus Lines, have indicated that they do not have enough drivers to cover all of their routes.

“Contingency plans are in place and include the reassigning of 10 routes from Stock Transportation to other carriers who have sufficient drivers available. In addition, Sharp has indicated that they will bring in 6 additional drivers, while Stock will bring in an additional 15 drivers,” the TSTG's news release read.

The group added that it will be following up with the carriers this week and will ensure that new drivers are familiar with the routes before the school year starts next week.

“These adjustments impact 21 (1%) of the 1750 total bus routes. Unlike last year, which saw approximately 60 routes without drivers, we have been assured by bus operators that all of these routes will be covered by alternate/spare drivers,” the TSTG noted.

Updates will be provided to parents by the end of this week.

“Should there still be an indication of driver shortages for the start of the school year, parents with a child on a route that may be impacted will receive a direct email communication from TSTG so that they may make alternative travel arrangements,” the TSTG wrote.

“We have instructed our bus operators that priority should be given to ensuring school bus transportation for students with special needs.”