

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





ClubLink is putting the wheels in motion to demolish Oakville’s Glen Abbey Golf course, weeks after the property was designated a heritage site.

The Town of Oakville was notified Monday of an application from ClubLink to demolish and remove the golf course following council’s decision to place a heritage designation on the entire Glen Abbey property Aug . 21.

ClubLink said removing the golf course would not contravene the heritage designation.

“The Town’s insistence that the entire golf course has heritage value and that the removal of the golf course cannot conserve the heritage resource might mean that ClubLink would be required to operate and maintain the golf course in perpetuity – that’s simply not how the Ontario Heritage Act works,” said ClubLink Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rai Sahi, in a press release.

The application was put forward because ClubLink believes the heritage designation does not include land use, but refers to the designated structures on the property. It intends to remove the golf course and some buildings at 1333 Dorval Dr., other than those that are proposed to be retained as part of its redevelopment proposal, which include the RayDor Estate House and the Stables.

The proposed removal and demolition of the golf course from the Sixteen Mile Creek valley will also enable a portion of the lands to be re-naturalized and dedicated to public use, the company said. Fifty-four per cent of the land will be retained for public use. ClubLink pointed out that currently, the only people who are able to enjoy the use of the site’s valley lands are ClubLink members and others who pay to play golf at Glen Abbey.

“This is an incredible opportunity and an enormous public benefit for the people of Oakville and surrounding regions. Oakville Council should not miss this opportunity to take ownership of these lands for the public benefit,” said Sahi, in a press release.

Oakville officials have not officially responded to ClubLink’s application.

The issue is slated to be discussed at Oakville’s town council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 7 p.m.