

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A tow truck operator suffered serious injuries this morning after a workplace accident on Highway 401 in Milton.

The incident occurred in the westbound lanes of the highway near Guelph Line early Thursday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a tractor-trailer rolled over into a ditch in the area at around 2 a.m. and a tow truck operator went to recover the vehicle.

“In the process of doing so, while the vehicle was being lifted and up righted, something went wrong obviously and the vehicle that was being lifted swung and struck one of the operators, causing some pretty serious injuries,” Schmidt said.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and later airlifted to a trauma centre.

Schmidt said police are currently waiting for an update on the driver’s condition.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.