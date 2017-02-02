

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor Tory says a proposal to dramatically increase the permit fees for patios and sidewalk cafes is an attack on fun that doesn’t “pass the smell test.”

Staff with the municipal licensing and standards division held a meeting with permit holders on Monday, where they presented a draft of what the new fees could look like.

In the downtown core, the draft called for the annual fee for operating a patio that serves alcohol to rise from $78.71 per square metre to $296.01 per square metre. The fee for operating a patio that doesn’t serve alcohol, meanwhile, would increase from $78.71 to $272.33 per square metre.

The draft also proposed similar, and in some cases larger increases, in other parts of the city.

“I woke up this morning and heard about this on the radio and thought I was having a nightmare. It was the first I had heard of it and I can just tell you that they are consulting and they are getting a lot of negative feedback and I agree with it,” Tory told reporters on Thursday. “I am not going to be the leader who attacks fun in this city; I can assure you of that. Patios are a hugely important part of my life. I sit outside as soon as I possibly can in April or March if that’s possible. I think it is an important part of keeping neighbourhoods lively.”

The proposed increases for patio permit fees range from about 350 per cent to more than 1,500 per cent, meaning business owners could be on the hooks for thousands of dollars in additional fees.

The proposal also calls for a single permit application fee of $1,332.45.

Previously business owners paid between $239 and $747.91 for the permit application depending on where in the city they are located.

The breakdown for permit increases by area of the city is as follows:

The permit fee in downtown Toronto would go from $78.71 per square metre to $296.01 per square metre ($272.33 if not serving alcohol)

The permit fee in midtown Toronto would go from $39.34 per square metre to $289.33 per square metre. ($266.19 if not serving alcohol)

The permit fee in North York would go from $19.69 per square metre to $201.82 per square metre.($185.68 if not serving alcohol)

The permit fee in the east end (everything east of the DVP) would go from $21.42 per square metre to $161.78 per square metre. ($148.86 if not serving alcohol)

The permit fee in the west end (everything west of Parkdale) would rise to $172.33 ($158.55 if not serving alcohol). Previously the west end was split into several regions. In Etobicoke the fee was $11 per square metre.

Fees haven’t risen since the 90s

The proposed fee increases have not actually been brought before the licensing and standards committee yet and remain a work in progress.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday, Municipal Licensing and Standards Spokesperson Tammy Robbinson noted that the fees have not increased since the 1990s and in one region of the city, the fees have been the same since the 1980s.

Tory, however, called the proposed fee increases “excessive” and said a more modest hike is in order.

“For these patios we are using a public asset so in that sense I think it’s fair that there should be some compensation for that and it has to be updated more than every 30 years but having said that we aren’t going to attack fun, we aren’t going to attack patios and we aren’t going to make these businesses less than variable,” he said.

It should be noted that small patios with a maximum depth of 80 centimetres and a maximum width of 5.5 metres would not have to pay for permits under the proposal.

Robbinson also stressed to CP24 that the proposal will be revisited after business owners made it “very clear” that the increases are too high during Monday’s meeting. .

“This was valuable feedback for us, and will be taken carefully into consideration during the review, which is ongoing and has not been finalized,” Robbinson said. “Staff will be taking this feedback into account and looking at alternatives while preparing a report with staff recommendations for the licensing and standards committee in April.”