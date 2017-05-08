

Mayor John Tory has put his support behind providing Pride Toronto with its annual $260,000 in city funding despite the group’s decision to exclude uniformed Toronto Police officers at this year’s parade.

In a statement issued Sunday night, Pride Toronto said the organization’s executive director, Olivia Nuamah, will be asking members of the committee today to reject calls to cut city funding for the parade due to their decision on police participation.

The calls follow a controversial decision by Toronto Police to withdraw from participating in the parade after the majority of members who attended Pride Toronto’s Annual General Meeting voted in favour of excluding uniformed officers.

At last year’s parade, Black Lives Matter- Toronto halted the procession with sit-in protest and handed then-director Mathieu Chantelois a list of demands – one of which included the banning of police floats and booths from future parades.

Back in February, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders kneeled to the demands, saying that the service would step away from the parade in an effort to allow the LGBTQ communities address their differences.

However, the highly contested decision lacked clarity on whether or not officers would be able to participate in other ways.

Nuamah explained in the statement Sunday, saying officers and “their allies” will be able to march in the parade so long as they do so without weapons, uniforms and vehicles.

She went on to say she would provide a deputation at the city’s Economic Development Committee on Monday in defense of the group’s annual grant.

In a statement Monday morning, Toronto Mayor John Tory put his support behind providing Pride Toronto with city funding this year.

“From day one, I have been consistent in saying that I considered Pride a celebration all about inclusion and that as such, police should be welcomed in the parade. I continue to hold this view,” Tory said in a statement.

“But I support the Chief’s decision and the steps that have been taken by the current management of Pride, who have been working hard to ensure the financial and organizational viability of Pride 2017 and to try to find a resolution to these outstanding issues.”

Tory said that Nuamah and Chief Saunders have both told him that they’ve held “constructive discussions” to address “underlying issues” that brought this situation to a head.

He said both Nuamah and Saunders agree that withdrawing city funding for the 2017 event “wouldn’t be helpful in finding a resolution.”

“Both have asked for time to conduct those discussions and both have indicated that their goal is to work towards inclusion of the police at Pride next year. Accordingly, I will support maintaining our full funding for Pride 2017,” he said.

“Pride is an important city event, and one that must reflect the diversity and vibrancy of our city. But all-inclusive organizations must in fact be inclusive and be seen to be inclusive, and I believe the Chief and Ms. Nuamah are trying to achieve that."

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting Monday, Nuamah said called the mayor’s support “huge” for the group.

“We appreciate the support of the city and we appreciate the support of the mayor,” she said. “He has been emphatic to us behind closed doors that he supports us and we’re very pleased that he said so publicly.”

Nuamah said Toronto police’s decision to step away from this year’s parade opens doors for both parties to reconcile in time for future parades.

“We are going to spend a year trying to get to a place where we figure out how the police participate next year. We absolutely hope to see their participation, but it can’t happen before an ongoing dialogue with our community,” she said. “We’re going to spend a year trying to get that done, and then we will be able to speak to you more emphatically about how police participate in the Pride Toronto parade going forward.”

Nuamah went on to say the AGM vote that put the police ban in motion was a result of listening to the community and not them bowing to the demands of BLM-Toronto.

“Pride Toronto as an organization listened to what the community had to say to it about its contribution in Pride Toronto, both as an organization and as a parade. The organization actually agreed, both in principle and wholeheartedly, with the nature of the demands that were made, especially around participation in the parade,” she said.

“So, in terms of what you saw at the AGM, what we saw there was the membership also agree with what Pride Toronto as an organization also agreed with – that we needed to relook at our relationship with the community and that we needed to re balance some things and that’s exactly what we intended to do.”

Councillor bids to withhold Pride funding

In the past, Coun. John Campbell has said he plans to ask his fellow councillors to consider withholding the $260,000 grant the city usually gives to the organization until Pride Toronto reaffirms “their value of inclusivity.”

"They (police) are part of the fabric of Toronto. They are effectively City of Toronto employees. Why should city funding go toward an organization that is telling our police force that they are not welcome and that is exactly what they are doing. So instead of bringing people together, they are pushing people apart," Campbell, who does not sit on the Economic Development Committee, told CP24 Monday morning.

"They talk about inclusivity but you’ve got to walk the talk and they are not doing that."

Nuamah said the group intends to heal the relationship between police and Pride Toronto in a way adversaries – including Coun. Campbell – can get behind.

“We say we have a fairly decent amount of support on council too. We say we also have the support of the community,” she said.

“We say we are going to try incredibly hard to dampen down the vitriolic nature of this conversation, to be honest with you, to make it more about the cohesion for which we all seek. I think, to that point, Councillor Campbell and Pride Toronto want absolutely the same thing.”

Campbell’s motion is expected to be tabled at a future Economic Development Committee meeting on May 24.

Today’s meeting gets underway at around 9:30 a.m.