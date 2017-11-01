

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Government officials are joining the call for an expedited approval of an indoor facility in Moss Park ahead of the winter season.

The site – which currently consists of two white tents – was established on Aug. 12 by a group of volunteer harm reduction workers who felt the city was moving too slowly on approving three permanent ones.

In the first 12 weeks, volunteers with the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance reportedly witnessed 1,976 injections and actively stopped or reversed 85 overdoses using the opioid antidote Naloxone.

October proved to be a record month, the group said, with 43 overdoses reversals.

In a news release Wednesday, the volunteers called on the province to take “immediate action” to keep the safe injection site running through the winter.

“The city must work with us to procure a nearby indoor space with electricity, running water, a bathroom, and heat as soon as possible,” the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance wrote in the release. “Until then, the city should assist us in procuring a temporary construction trailer and a place to put it in the immediate vicinity.”

The group went on to propose moving the outdoor site into the basement of the Fred Victor Centre, which is located across the street from Moss Park.

They said there was initially a plan to do just that, but somehow the plan fizzled out.

That same initiative was resurrected Tuesday by Toronto Mayor John Tory and Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins who penned a letter to the federal health minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, asking her for the “immediate approval” of the temporary Fred Victor site.

In the letter, Tory and Hoskins acknowledge that volunteers have saved “many lives” since they opened the site but that the current location will not be “sustainable” through the winter.

“The Fred Victor Centre is submitting an exemption application to your office this week, and we urge your expedited approval to assist in our response to this emergency health issue in Toronto,” the letter reads. “We appreciate you have an established approval process that usually takes several weeks. Under the circumstances and the urgency of this local situation, we ask that you provide a short-term or conditional exemption to enable the service to open as soon as possible.”

The letter goes on to say the Fred Victor Centre is already “prepared to respond” to the community’s needs and have already been in contact with those operating approved safe injection sites in Toronto to “ensure consistency” across protocols, policies and services.

The city has already opened a temporary supervised injection site at the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street, but in their letter, the harm reduction workers emphasized the importance of the Moss Park location given the rising number of visitors they’ve seen.

The mayor and health minister echoed that in their letter, saying the Moss Park site has “clearly demonstrated the need for a safe injection site” in the neighbourhood.

Volunteers with the Toronto Harm Reduction Alliance will hold a news conference at 2 p.m. to speak about their concerns.