Properties along Toronto’s waterfront are bracing for more wet weather this week and are working to prevent damage due to potential flooding.

Another dose of wet weather is headed for the GTA on Thursday and the inclement weather has prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for much of southern Ontario, including Toronto, Hamilton, Newmarket, Georgina, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, and the regions of Halton and Peel.

“With the ground already saturated, there may be potential for some local flooding,” Environment Canada said in the weather advisory.

“Rain will spread back into southern Ontario from the southwest Thursday reaching eastern Ontario by Friday morning. Total rainfall amounts may approach 50 millimetres in some locales.”

In anticipation of the heavy rainfall, the Boulevard Club, located near Sunnyside Beach, is piling sandbags at the edge of the property to keep the water out.

The club’s general manager, Mark Porter, told CP24 that the club has been damaged by flooding in the past.

“Six years ago, April 2011, the water levels weren’t quite this high but they were very high and a southwest wind of about 90 kilometres an hour came up, resulting in about half a million dollars damage to the dock system… and the clubhouse,” Porter said.

“Lesson learned. We are not taking any chances this time.”

He noted that other properties along the waterfront are also taking steps to prevent flooding.

Porter said the club is in contact with a number of weather-related agencies, including Environment Canada, on a regular basis to stay on top of developments.

“We have to pay particular attention to the wind direction and the amount of wind,” he added.

According to a joint U.S.-Canada commission, Lake Ontario is at its highest level in 24 years, roughly 51 centimetres above average, because of near-record spring rains.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority released a statement earlier this week expressing concern about higher than normal water levels in the region.

“Toronto and Region Conservation (TRCA) is working with the City of Toronto and other municipalities to monitor and protect infrastructure and maintain public safety in areas impacted along the shoreline,” the statement read.

“Fluctuation in lake levels is a natural process, and elevated levels alone are not the key concern for our region. The greater risk to public safety is when high winds cause wave action. Along the Toronto shoreline, winds blowing from the southeast cause higher than average waves because they travel farther across the lake, building momentum.”

Heavy rain is in the forecast all day Thursday and Friday and Toronto is expected to see some precipitation this weekend.

Sunshine and seasonable temperatures are expected to return to the region early next week.\

-With files from the Associated Press