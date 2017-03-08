

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Environment Canada is warning of strong, possibly damaging winds in the GTA today.

Southwesterly winds of 50 kilometres per hour with gusts of up to 80 kilometres per hour are expected to arrive in the region early this afternoon.

Due to the inclement weather, the national weather agency has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and Hamilton as well as the regions of Halton, Peel, York and Durham.

“These winds may be strong enough to cause some minor tree and building damage. A few local power outages are also possible,” Environment Canada’s weather advisory read.

“Driving conditions may also be difficult at times due to the strong and gusty winds.”

The wind will likely begin to diminish early this evening.

Environment Canada is also calling for rain and high of 8 C in Toronto today.