

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A Toronto teacher vacationing in Costa Rica was found fatally stabbed over the weekend.

Police officials in Costa Rica confirm to CTV News Toronto that the body of 58-year-old Toronto resident Bruce McCallum was located at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in Puerto Viejo de Limon, a coastal town in southeastern Costa Rica.

According to investigators, McCallum arrived in Costa Rica with a group of fellow Canadians on Feb. 19.

They believe he had woken up early that morning to take photographs of the sunrise when he became the victim of a robbery.

Police say he had been stabbed several times and that his camera was missing from his backpack.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird told CTV News Toronto that McCallum was a current teacher at Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute in Scarborough.

Bird said staff and students will receive a letter this afternoon informing them of McCallum’s death.

Students of Albert Campbell Collegiate Institute remembered McCallum Wednesday as a "kind" teacher who was "enthusiastic" with his students.

“He was a goodhearted teacher. He always gave people chances. For me, I used to go late to classes, I used to miss my tests and he would still give me a chance to do those tests," Khizar Jamal, a Grade 12 student, said.

Jamal described McCallum as an "amazing photographer."

“I knew him very well. He helped me with my math when I struggled in the course," student Sujen Ilankumaran said. "Mr. McCallum listened to music a lot. He had earphones around his neck and often plugged them into his phone."

Investigators in Costa Rica have yet to arrest any suspects in the case.