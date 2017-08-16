

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A teen who drowned during a school trip to Algonquin Park last month did not pass a mandatory swim test prior to embarking on the trip, the Toronto District School Board has confirmed.

Fifteen-year-old Jeremiah Perry was swimming with classmates in Big Trout Lake on July 4 when he suddenly went under the water and didn’t resurface.

His body was found the next day.

In the days following the tragedy, the school board interviewed students, volunteers and staff who attended or were involved in planning the camping trip, which was expected to last several days.

The six supervisors and 33 students, including Perry’s older brother Marrion, returned home after the incident.

The TDSB said every student was required to pass a swim test before being approved for the trip.

Jeremiah was not wearing a life jacket when he drowned.

Malloy confirmed to reporters at a news conference Wednesday that Perry did not pass the test prior to the trip.

The Ontario Provincial Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner have also been investigating Perry’s death.

More to come...