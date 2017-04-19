

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The millennials have spoken.

Toronto sits among the best cities in the world to live for people aged 18 to 34, according to a new report.

The study, conducted by Nestpick, a Berlin-based website that aggregates rental opportunities, scores cities out of 10 in a variety of categories including food, internet speed, immigration tolerance and transportation.

Out of 100 cities, Toronto was ranked 24th with an overall score sits at 93.10. Vancouver, which ranked 10th overall, earned a 100.50.

Montreal made the list as well, securing the 15th spot with an overall score of 98.50.

Ottawa, meanwhile, sits at the 36th spot with a score of 88.20.

Settled in the number one spot is Amsterdam, which scored top points for its nightlife scene (7.30), tourism (8.40), transportation (8), and LGBT friendliness (10).

Toronto earned its rank thanks to high scores in its start-up scene (8.80), access to contraceptives (8.00), immigration tolerance (9.25) and LGBT friendliness (8.10).

Where Toronto lagged in points should come as no surprise.

The city’s ongoing hot housing market helped land Toronto a score of 2.8.

Vancouver fared worse, scoring a 1.6. Guadalajara, Mexico is perched at the top spot for housing with a solid 10.

In transit, Toronto was handed an average 5.0 – a far cry from Oslo, Norway’s textbook 10.

Data gathered from Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) saw Toronto slip in employment (3.7). In terms of Canadian cities, Vancouver took the highest score in employment with a 6.30, Ottawa with a mediocre 5.0 and Montreal with the lowest, a 3.40.

Likely to the surprise of many implants and visitors, nightlife in Toronto scored a flat 1.0. Though music festivals in the city fared better (6.80), beer affordability in Toronto was handed a dull 3.80.

“Millennials travel more at a younger age than any of their preceding generations; this gives them the possibility to find the perfect city for their personal needs,” Omer Kucukdere, the managing director at Nestpick, wrote in the study.

“With aging populations cities must cater to the Millennial demographic in order to sustain a thriving economy.”