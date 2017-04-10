

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





The winter months were hard on the Toronto sign, but the city says it is in store for a “facelift.”

Winter-like conditions over the past few months have caused the inner wrapping on the giant letters spelling out Toronto to begin peeling.

Wynna Brown, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, told CTV News Toronto in an email that the sign, located at Nathan Phillips Square outside of City Hall, will receive new wrapping to improve its appearance and prevent this from happening in the future.

“The sign does see wear and tear over the cold-weather months,” she said. “The winter is hard on it.”

“Our beloved Toronto sign will be getting a new wrap, installed in May, perhaps sooner and then another one will be installed in September.”

The city is making some refinements to the materials being used in hopes of getting better results so this can be avoided in future winter seasons.

The work was initially scheduled for December, but due to colder temperatures the adhesive being used could not be applied during that time.

Brown said completing this process in May and September will give a higher chance for the process to be successful.

“In order to ensure the wrap will stick we need some consistently warmer weather.”