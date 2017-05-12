

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s iconic landmark is getting a spring makeover.

City crews began repairing the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square on Friday morning.

The colourful wrap adorning the sides of its three-dimensional letter’s was peeled back due to wear from the harsh winter weather.

The T-O-R-O-N-T-O will now feature symbols and words that reflect the city’s multiculturalism and Canada’s 150th anniversary.

“In the graphic depiction we have the ‘TO,’ we have the raccoon which has become a bit synonymous with the city of Toronto, we have the maple leaf for Canada and a heart for love,” city’s spokesperson Wynna Brown told CP24.

The decal also includes love written in 60 other languages spoken in Toronto.

The Toronto sign was installed to celebrate the 2015 Pan Am Games and has now become a popular backdrop for social media users snapping their photographs in the shadow of city hall.

Restoration is expected to be finished today.