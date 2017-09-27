

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Toronto’s run of sweltering weather will finally come to an end tonight after five consecutive days in which the temperature surpassed 30 C.

The temperature reached 30.2 C at Pearson International Airport on Wednesday, topping a 44-year-old record for this date (27.2 C).

All told, it was the fifth day in a row in which Toronto set a new temperature record but the streak should end tomorrow.

Environment Canada is predicting that the temperature will drop to 18 C later tonight before falling to 13 C by Thursday morning. The weather agency is forecasting highs of 18 C on Thursday, 14 C on Friday, 16 C on Saturday and 20 C on Sunday.

Those temperatures will be right in the range of the seasonal average for this time of year of 18.5 C.

An extended heat warning that was in effect for the city has already been cancelled in anticipation of the cooler weather.