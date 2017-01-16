

Web Staff, CTV Toronto





A Toronto senior who used his cane to fatally beat a fellow nursing home resident in 2013 has been sentenced to life in prison.

Peter Brooks, 76, was previously charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Back in December, Brooks was found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the death of 72-year-old Jocelyn Dickson and not guilty in the attempted murder of 91-year-old Lourdes Missier.

He was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole for ten years.

The trial previously heard that Brooks used his cane to attack Dickson and Missier while they slept in their beds at the Wexford Residence in Toronto’s east end in March 2013.

Brooks told the court that a spirit told him in a dream to beat the women.

According to The Canadian Press, Brooks’ defence lawyer argued that the elderly man was not criminally responsible for the incidents because he suffers from dementia.

But the Crown argued Brooks was not delusional and knew his actions were not only legally wrong, but morally wrong as well.

Psychiatrists who testified at the trial disagreed on the extent of dementia's effects on his actions that night.

With files from The Canadian Press