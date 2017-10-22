

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Residents in the Greater Toronto Area flocked outdoors Sunday amid a bout of summer-like weather in the region.

Toronto sat at 22 C Sunday afternoon, though the temperature felt as warm as 25 C with the humidity. That compares to an average temperature of 12.5 C in the city for this time of year and a temperature of just 8.8 C last year.

On Saturday, the city saw a high of 21.1 C.

Throngs of people could be seen in city parks and streets in t-shirts and shorts as they took in the good weather Sunday.

The clear skies meant the sun also shone on runners in the annual Scotiabank Toronto Waterfront Marathon, which brought thousands of people into the downtown core.

Other parts of southern Ontario saw even warmer temperatures Sunday, with temperatures as high as 25 C in some areas, such as Windsor.

The balmy weather won’t last long though. While Environment Canada is predicting a high of 20 C in Toronto Monday, rain is expected to move into the area in the afternoon and continue for much of next week. The temperatures are also expected to dip down to between 5 C and 15 C for the week.