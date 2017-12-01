

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory is meeting with Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown today following the release of a Tory election platform that included a commitment to take over responsibility for Toronto’s subway system.

Brown has argued that the province would be able to “make sure” that needed projects like the relief line and the Line 2 extension get built by assuming responsibility for building and maintaining Toronto’s subway infrastructure, a commitment that the Tories say equates to about $5 billion a year in additional funding.

Tory, however, has largely refrained from commenting publicly on the idea, telling CP24 earlier this week that he wants to “really do the math on it” before deciding whether it is something he can support.

Tory and Brown are scheduled to meet at city hall at 9:30 a.m.

The meeting will be held behind closed doors, however Tory and Brown are scheduled to address reporters afterwards.