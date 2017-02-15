

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Toronto police and Ontario Provincial Police have launched a joint investigation into two incidents where women claim they were dragged off the street and sexually assaulted.

The first incident unfolded near Dufferin Street and Rogers Road on July 28.

A 23-year-old woman told police she was walking in the area at around 1 a.m. when she was approached from behind by a man, dragged into a laneway and sexually assaulted.

Police describe the suspect as a brown man in his mid-20s who is approximately five-foot-five to five-foot-six with a “slight” beard. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black zippered hoodie sweater with white drawstrings, a black T-shirt and black baggy jeans.

In a second incident, a woman told OPP she was walking near Birch and Second streets in Collingwood on Jan. 1 when she was pulled into a vehicle by a man and sexually assaulted.

The suspect in that case was described as a brown man who is in his late 20s to early 30s, approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-seven with an average build and a large mid-section. He was last seen with a thin beard and was wearing a blue T-shirt, black pants and black baseball cap with a white logo.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the incident is described as a 2005 to 2010 model four-door vehicle that is either silver, gray or tan in colour with black steel rims.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police announced that it would be working in conjunction with the Collingwood OPP detachment on the investigation but did not specify why they think the cases may be linked.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call either police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).