Toronto police officer pleads guilty to misconduct after cocaine was found in his wallet
Cocaine is shown in this undated file photo.
Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 30, 2017 4:39PM EDT
TORONTO - A disciplinary tribunal will weigh whether a Toronto police officer who had cocaine in his wallet should be demoted for a year and submitted to random drug tests.
Det.-Const. Kirk Blake pleaded guilty Monday to a misconduct charge under the Police Services Act. A second misconduct charge was withdrawn.
In a joint submission to the tribunal, Blake's lawyer and a police inspector said the officer should be given a chance to redeem himself.
They described Blake as an otherwise exemplary officer who has taken responsibility for his actions.
Under the proposal, Blake would go from first-class constable to second-class constable for a year and be automatically reinstated after that time provided he abides by a series of conditions that include not possessing or using drugs, as well as passing random drug tests at his employer's discretion.
The tribunal has not yet set a date for its decision.