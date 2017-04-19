Toronto police launch survey to help design new squad cars
A grey Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017 8:45AM EDT
Toronto police have launched a survey for the public to help design its new squad cars.
The move comes six months after the Chief Mark Saunders halted a rollout of cruisers with a dark grey design that sparked an outcry from citizens.
Toronto police say they will be replacing more than 700 cars as they reach the end of their life cycles.
Spokeswoman Meaghan Gray says it's time for a change.
The first question in the survey asks which characteristic readers would most like the new-look cruisers to project.
Answers include professionalism, visibility, community-orientation, authority, forward thinking or reassurance.
