

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after shots were fired Malvern late Monday night.

The incident occurred on Coopman Pathway, near Morningside and Old Finch avenues, at around 11 p.m.

Police say no injuries were reported but shell casings were found at the scene and four bullet holes were spotted in one of the units on the street.

No arrests have been made and investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects.